FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down to $8.18

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $7.82. FIGS shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 70,376 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut FIGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

FIGS Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 10,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in FIGS by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 44,078 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FIGS by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 119,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

See Also

