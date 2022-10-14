FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down to $8.18

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $7.82. FIGS shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 70,376 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut FIGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

FIGS Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Insider Activity

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 10,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in FIGS by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 44,078 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FIGS by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 119,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

