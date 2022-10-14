Filecoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.55 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $5.22 or 0.00026500 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $156.91 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 297,863,316 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

