Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Lowered to C$24.50

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Filo Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.32.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CVE FIL traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.97. The company had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Filo Mining news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,200 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.13, for a total transaction of C$37,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,141,250. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total value of C$151,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,324,750.50. Also, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.13, for a total transaction of C$37,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,141,250. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,770.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

