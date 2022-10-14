Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Given New C$24.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FLMMF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Filo Mining in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Filo Mining stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,717. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

