Financial Guidance Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 3.1% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 423,050.6% in the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 342,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 342,671 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $553,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $411,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 73,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,168. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.