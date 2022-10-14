Financial Guidance Group Inc. Buys 240 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after buying an additional 333,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,578,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.