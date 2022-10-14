Financial Guidance Group Inc. Sells 1,652 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 25,804 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

