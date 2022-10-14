First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

FBP stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $227.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.93 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. On average, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,251.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,000. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,703 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

