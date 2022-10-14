First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of First Capital stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207. The company has a market cap of $84.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.25. First Capital has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 28.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
