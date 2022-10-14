First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC remained flat at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,612. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $166.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,865,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,597,000 after buying an additional 91,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,913,000 after buying an additional 147,057 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,889,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,761,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,805,000 after purchasing an additional 152,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,607,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.