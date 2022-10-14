First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

NYSE:AG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.65. 311,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,416,034. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.93. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 15.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,892 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 78.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 81,949 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 27.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.