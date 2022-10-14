First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13,130.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13,130.00 and last traded at $13,130.00, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13,539.00.

First National of Nebraska Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13,875.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13,954.59.

About First National of Nebraska

(Get Rating)

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions.

Featured Stories

