First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.07.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $134.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.12. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $126.11 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 6,021.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

