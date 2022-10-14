First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) traded down 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $125.31 and last traded at $125.32. 9,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,107,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.07.

The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.12.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,444,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after buying an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after buying an additional 1,272,348 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

