First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,628,000.

