First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FBZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $14.49.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
