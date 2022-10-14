First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Sold by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,376 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.8% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC owned 0.45% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,937.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,489,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,447,000 after buying an additional 10,315,396 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,535,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,177,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,929,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,167,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FPEI stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

