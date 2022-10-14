First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.05. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,036. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $84.56 and a 12 month high of $124.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTC. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

