First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Sold by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 87,757 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

LDSF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,458. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.