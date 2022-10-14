First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FMY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $13.86.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.