First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FMY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,779,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,997 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

