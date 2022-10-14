First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $37.82 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58.

