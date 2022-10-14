First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 13.2% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,278. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

