First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FYX traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.06. 29,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $72.24 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

