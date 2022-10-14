Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,108 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,236.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $95.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $111.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.