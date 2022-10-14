Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

FISV has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.76.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $111.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 53,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Fiserv by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1,431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 47,767 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

