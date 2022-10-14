Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Five9 Stock Down 0.1 %

FIVN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,590. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 0.75. Five9 has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. Five9’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $195,462.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $275,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,094.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,170. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,982 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in Five9 by 25.8% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,213,000 after acquiring an additional 315,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,491,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

