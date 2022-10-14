FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $254.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.91.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLT stock traded down $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $166.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,140. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $163.34 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

