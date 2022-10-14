Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

NASDAQ:FLXS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

