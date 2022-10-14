Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.86.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $31.21. 23,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,071. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,098,000 after purchasing an additional 203,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,409,000 after purchasing an additional 361,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,364,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.0% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,947,000 after purchasing an additional 286,963 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

