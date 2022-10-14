Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FL opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,164 shares of company stock valued at $8,906,170 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.