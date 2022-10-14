Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,649,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

