Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys 612 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $114.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.39. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

