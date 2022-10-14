Foresight Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Crown Castle by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.6 %

CCI stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.32. 25,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,570. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.82 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

