Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $402,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.43. 37,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,105. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

