Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $657,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 131,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,554,473. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

