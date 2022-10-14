Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.7% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 15,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in AT&T by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 33,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 9.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.0% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 437,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,639,304. The company has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

