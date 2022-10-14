Foresight Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 0.2% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 61,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,802. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

