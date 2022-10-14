Foresight Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after buying an additional 1,382,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,600 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,416,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,970. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

