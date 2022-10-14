Foresight Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.29 Million in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,000. nCino makes up 1.1% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of nCino as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter worth $137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in nCino by 32.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,257 shares of company stock valued at $915,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

NCNO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,322. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

