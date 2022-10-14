Foresight Wealth Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MDYV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.81. 1,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,335. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.52.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

