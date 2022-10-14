Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Formula One Group Price Performance

FWONK stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $53.48 and a 52 week high of $71.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,100 shares of company stock worth $60,846. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

