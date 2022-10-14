Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FSM. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $807.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $167.87 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 169,081 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 206.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 572,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 386,040 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,518,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 146.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 107,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,930,000 after buying an additional 1,336,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.