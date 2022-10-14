Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.60% from the company’s current price.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average of $95.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.