FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.
FOX Price Performance
FOXA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 41,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,302. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FOX has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $44.95.
Institutional Trading of FOX
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FOX (FOXA)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.