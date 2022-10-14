FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

FOX Price Performance

FOXA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 41,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,302. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FOX has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $44.95.

Institutional Trading of FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

