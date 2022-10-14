Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of FNV opened at $119.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,086,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,949,000 after buying an additional 244,944 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 55,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

