Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.5 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.42.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,086,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,949,000 after buying an additional 244,944 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 55,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,932,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

