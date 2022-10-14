Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.
Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.5 %
Franco-Nevada stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.42.
Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,086,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,949,000 after buying an additional 244,944 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 55,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,932,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.