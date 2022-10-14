Freemont Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,239,000 after buying an additional 101,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after buying an additional 539,580 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,445,000 after buying an additional 27,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 84,013 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 43,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

