Freemont Management S.A. Has $4.13 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $7.19 on Friday, hitting $359.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,061. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.74 and a 200 day moving average of $357.18. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

