Freemont Management S.A. Makes New $12.64 Million Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 338,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,643,000. Twitter accounts for about 2.2% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,797,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,799 shares of company stock worth $1,381,762. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

