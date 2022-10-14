Freemont Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 129.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare Stock Down 6.5 %

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,014,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,014,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,775. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

