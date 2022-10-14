Freemont Management S.A. Sells 1,600 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.24. 6,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.48. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.